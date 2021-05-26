UrduPoint.com
Govt Paying Special Attention On Protection Of Rights Of Minorities, Welfare: CM Balochistan

Wed 26th May 2021

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday said the government was paying special attention to the protection of rights of minorities and their welfare.

He said this during a meeting with Chairman, One Man Commission Dr. Shuaib Suddle here at CM Secretariat.

Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar was also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed the welfare of the minority community in the province, improvement of 'Hanglaj Mata Mandir' and promotion of religious tourism in the province.

The chief minister said minorities had always played important role in the development of the province.

He said that implementation of the five percent quota for minorities in government jobs had been ensured.

Jam Kamal said steps were being taken for protection of the minorities' places of worship and their socio-economic development projects.

During the meeting, Chairman One Man Commission Dr. Shuaib Suddle said that the measures taken by the present government for inter-faith harmony and minorities in Balochistan were exemplary.

