Govt paying special attention on welfare of farmers: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has said that the government is paying special attention on welfare and prosperity of farmers. She was addressing a meeting of the Agricultural Advisory Committee and the Agricultural Task Force here on Thursday.

She said farmers should concentrate on Kisan cards so that they could avail benefits of the government subsidy schemes.

The commissioner directed the departments concerned to work diligently to end adulteration in agro-medicines and fertilizers. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, deputy commissionersof four districts, Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmad Kundi and others.