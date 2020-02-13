UrduPoint.com
Govt Paying Special Attention To Academic, Literary Institutions: Shafqat Mahmood

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:32 PM

Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the government was paying special attention to the academic, literary and cultural institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage Division Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the government was paying special attention to the academic, literary and cultural institutions.

He was addressing the 109th birthday anniversary of legend poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and inaugural ceremony of "Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium" of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

The ceremony was organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Academy of Letters and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts. Faiz Ahmed Faiz daughters Muneeza Hashmi and Saleema Hashmi were the guests of honor at the ceremony.

"Writers and poets were the most sensitive and insightful people of any society" he added.

He said "Faiz Ahmed Faiz Auditorium" was the first auditorium of its kind to be meritorious for literary events.

Shafqat said, "Faiz Sahib is considered one of the pillars of urdu poetry". Today's ceremony is special because it is being held on the occasion of Faiz Sahib's birth anniversary, he remarked.

He said that Faiz Ahmad Faiz is a world-renowned, multi-faceted and committed personality. He played a vital role in several literary and cultural institutions, including PAL.

He said that Faiz had been translated in many languages of the world.

The role of the writers in making the environment conducive and pleasant for peace, stability, freedom and coexistence of the region is extremely positive and commendable, he informed.

"Our government has always paid tribute to the services of the writers and appreciates their efforts and struggles for the survival and revival of great literary and cultural traditions.

Along with literature, there has been a continuous effort to promote unity, peace, love, patience and endurance in the promotion of positive thinking in Pakistan, the minister maintained.

Iftikhar Arif said, "Faiz was a legend poet. He is multi angled literary personality which marked a great name in the history. He is a symbol of peace and love amongst this world and known as the most remarkable personality.

Saleema Hashmi said till 70s there was no cultural policy in writing, it was Faiz sahib who for the very first time scripted and consequently cultural and literary organizations were established.

She said he was a man of insight whose observation was perfect. He personally wanted that Government pay special attention towards such cultural literary institutions, working for the promotion and development of literature and literary people, she added.

Muneeza Hashmi said Faiz loved us very much and always talked about the family in his conservation.

Faiz grandsons Adeel Hashmi and Ali Hashmi also expressed their views on this occasion.

Welcoming address was presented by Fauzia Saeed, Director General, PNCA while the words of thanks were from Muhammad Salman, Chairman, PAL.

Ghazala Saifi, Parliamentary Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division, Inaamullah Khan, Federal Secretary, National History & Literary Heritage Division also graced the occasion.

