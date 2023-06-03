UrduPoint.com

Govt paying special attention to agri sector: Qasuria

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the government was paying special attention to the agriculture sector.

Talking to media persons here at his residence, the minister said the modern techniques were being adopted for progress in agriculture sector.

The modern machinery has been delivered to Wana Agri-Farm to extract olive oil and modern drones have been brought for spraying in different areas.

Moreover, he said, the efforts were being made to promote gardening culture in the merged districts, adding, the development in the agriculture sector would help eliminating the menace of terrorism from the area.

The steps were being taken to increase the breed of Trout fish in the Indus river, adding, the people of Dera Ismail Khan would be provided the river-fish as the district has 120 kilometer long bank of river.

Moreover, the steps were underway to end the illegal fishing in the river and keeping in view the shortage of watchers in the fisheries department new recruitment would also be made in the department.

The minister was of the view that the poor policies and corruption of PTI during its last two governmental tenures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province become near to default.

In such circumstances, no new schemes have been started in any sector but in-time completion of ongoing schemes was focused by the caretaker government so that the benefits could be provided to the people.

The minister said that he was playing his role in the development of Dera Ismail Khan as no mega-project was given to the district during nine years of PTI government.

He said the PTI remain involved in corruption and looting the public money that was why the National Accountability Bureau has started investigation into the irregularities done by the previous government.

