Govt paying special attention to develop industries, increase exports: Razak Dawood

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the government was paying special attention to developing the industries and increasing exports.

He would soon meet the industrialists of Karachi to discuss the gas shortage issue and the present recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan for its resolution on priority, he added.

He stated this during his meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House, according to a news release.

The governor assured that all-out efforts would be made to supply gas to the city's industries in supply of gas, as the development and prosperity of the country depended on the development of industrial sector and business class.

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and Federal Secretary Commerce Muhammad Saleh Ahmad Farooqi were also present on the occasion.