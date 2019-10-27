Govt paying special attention to health sector: Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said the government was upgrading all hospitals across the province to provide better healthcare facilities to masses.

He said Mukhtar A Sheikh Hospital was a revolutionary step and added that it was a state-of-the-art medical facility in the private sector.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Mukhtar A Sheikh Hospital along with parliamentarians, on the invitation of former district nazim Fasial Mukhtar, here on Sunday.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that the incumbent government was paying special attention to the health sector and added that funds had been earmarked for the purpose in the annual budget. He said that Health Insaf Cards were being provided to deserving people and added that medical treatment facilities would be available to the poor at the best private hospitals through these cards.

Provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi said that private sector had an important role in the health sector. He said that there was dire need for establishment of state-of-the-art hospital like Mukhtar A Sheikh in the region. MNA Rana Qasim Noon said that establishment of hospital was a great step by Mukhtar A Sheikh family.

The 500-bed hospital is constructed on nine-acre land and heads of departments of the hospital were foreign qualified. He said that 70 expert doctors and 400 paramedical staff were providing services to the hospital. He said that nursing college would be set up in which people hailing from south Punjab would be given priority for admission.