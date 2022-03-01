UrduPoint.com

Govt Paying Special Attention To Progress, Prosperity Of Merged Districts: Faisal Amin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal and provincial governments were paying special attention to the progress and prosperity of merged tribal districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Federal and provincial governments were paying special attention to the progress and prosperity of merged tribal districts of the province.

While chairing a meeting regarding sub-division Jandola AIP Programme at Deputy Commissioner Office in Tank, the minister said that work was in progress on the development projects worth billions of rupees in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring progress and prosperity in the merged districts as par the other parts of the country.

Commanding Officer 25 Sindh, DC Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki, DPO Waqar Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, Faisal Amin Gandapur, while addressing the gathering, he said that PTI federal and provincial governments were taking concrete steps for the development of tribal districts, especially sub-divisions of erstwhile Frontier Regions.

He said the KP Chief Minister personally raising voice for the southern districts in every meeting to represent the neglected districts of the province.

The minister said the work was in progress on beautification project in sub-division Jandola including other projects which would change the fate of people of Jandola Tehsil.

He said the provincial government was working on the construction of Tank Zam Dam. He said the PTI government would soon usher in a new era of prosperity in the region.

Gandapur said that tenders were floated for the construction of small dam in Ping area of Jandola, sub-division to be completed with cost of Rs 4 billion. He said the work would be started on the project within next few days.

>