Govt paying special attention to water supply projects: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday said that the Punjab government is paying special attention to water supply projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday said that the Punjab government is paying special attention to water supply projects.

The Commissioner during a visit to the under-construction Dadocha Dam said that the project would be completed within the stipulated period.

The Commissioner was briefed by the authorities concerned while he also met with local residents.

The patriotism and sacrifices of the local population, especially the residents of Barwala including Azari Sehal, Malikpur, Azizal and Khanpur areas, are commendable, the Commissioner said.

“We value the sacrifices of the local population and would make every effort to provide them with the full benefit of these sacrifices,” Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

In the light of the Supreme Court’s decision and the directives of the caretaker government of Punjab, the local population would be given the prices of their land according to the current market rates, the Commissioner added.

The local residents whose property is affected by the construction of the dam would be given fair compensation, he said.

The district administration and the people should work hard on this project to provide clean water for future generations, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The Commissioner was briefed that Dadocha Dam Located 25 km from Rawalpindi has 123 feet height.

After its construction, the dam would provide 35 million gallons of water per day for Rawalpindi city, which would benefit domestic consumers.

The construction of dam would provide a clean water facility to the residents of Rawalpindi, Cantt and adjoining areas.

The construction work of Dadocha Dam would be resumed soon, the Commissioner added.

The construction of the dam would be started in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court, he added.

“Building a dam is the most important need of the time and we should also think for our tomorrow,” he said.

The Development and Finance Department should plan the construction of the dam in collaboration with the FWO,

he directed the authorities.