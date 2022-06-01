Govt paying special attention to welfare of visually impaired students : Anwar Zeb

Provincial Minister for Zakat and Social Welfare Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government utilizing all resources to provide best education facilities to visually

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat and Social Welfare Anwar Zeb Khan on Wednesday said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government utilizing all resources to provide best education facilities to visually impaired people especially students.

He was speaking as chief guest at annual examinations prize distribution ceremony at Government Institute for the Visually Impaired Children Nanakpura .

He said that provincial government was paying special attention to the education, training and protection of visually impaired boys and girls in the society.

The minister said that many problems have been solved in 11 educational institutions set up for persons with different abilities.

The minister said that first time KP government had set up a Braille Printing Press at a cost of Rs 43.9 million to meet the long standing demand of the institution.

He said that they have developed customized software in urdu and Pashtu languages that will make writing material more use-friendly to blind persons.

He said the shortage of staff in the school and other pending issues would be addressed soon, adding that the government providing best environment to fully exploit talent of special children and make them useful citizen in the society.

He also distributed prizes, trophies and cash prizes among position holder students and announced cash 40,000 in cash for the institution.