UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Paying Special Focus On Development Of District Khanewal: Hussain Jahanian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Govt paying special focus on development of district Khanewal: Hussain Jahanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday said the provincial government was paying immense focus on development of district Khanewal.

While chairing a meeting of District Coordination Committee held to review different uplift projects, the provincial minister directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion of development projects.

There would be no compromise on quality of work, the minister said. He also appreciated performance of the district administration and law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace across the district during Ashura.

He minutely reviewed uplift schemes, flour supply, flood, dengue and COVID-19 condition. He said the SOPs (standard operating procedures)should be followed strictly as the danger of coronavirus was not over yet.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi briefed the meeting about flood situation, saying, he himself was monitoring water situation.

About flour availability, the deputy commissioner stated that there was no shortage of flour in the district and was being sold on recommended prices only.

Related Topics

Shortage Dengue Punjab Flood Water Khanewal Jahanian Government Muharram Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

2 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

47 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

47 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

1 hour ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.