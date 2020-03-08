UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Paying Special Focus On Education, Health: CM Advisor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 07:30 PM

Govt paying special focus on education, health: CM advisor

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab's Advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi said the government was paying special focus on education and health.

Addressing the annual distribution ceremony of a private school here on Sunday, Muhammad Hanif Patafi said it was the top priority of the government to ensure best medical facilities for citizens and education for all.

He said education was key toward success and, "we can make our next generation successful by giving them quality education." He said there was a need to create more opportunities for youngsters in order to improve their self confidence. He urged parents to pay special focus on activities of their kids.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian, Wahid Bukhash, teachers and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Punjab Sunday All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints Emiratisation Under-Secreta ..

18 minutes ago

Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of the UAE ..

18 minutes ago

ACWA Power, Uzbekistan Ministry sign US$2.5 billio ..

1 hour ago

Personal hygiene product supplies sufficient: Unio ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on Cultural Heritage in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai launches Industrial Control Systems Security ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.