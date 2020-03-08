Govt paying special focus on education, health: CM advisor

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab's Advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Patafi said the government was paying special focus on education and health.

Addressing the annual distribution ceremony of a private school here on Sunday, Muhammad Hanif Patafi said it was the top priority of the government to ensure best medical facilities for citizens and education for all.

He said education was key toward success and, "we can make our next generation successful by giving them quality education." He said there was a need to create more opportunities for youngsters in order to improve their self confidence. He urged parents to pay special focus on activities of their kids.

District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian, Wahid Bukhash, teachers and others were also present on this occasion.