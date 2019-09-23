UrduPoint.com
Govt Paying Special Focus On Green Initiatives : Zartaj Gul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said that the government was paying special focus on green initiatives to mitigate the environment risk from the country.

The distributions of bio-degradable bags were being continued in various areas of the Federal capital to eliminate the use of polythene plastic bags from the city, she said while addressing to reusable bags distribution ceremony here.

The event was organized in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), following 'The Social Good Summit' 2019, being observed across the world.

As many as 150 cloth bags were distributed among school children to sensitize the students about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment.

The children were being engaged in such activities as they were the future of our country, the minister said.

In a developing country like Pakistan, she said, many green projects were underway, like 'Clean and Green Pakistan', 'The billion Tree Tsunami' and banning of plastic bags that shows government seriousness towards environment friendly policies.

She lauded the role of civil society activist and UNDP for their effective role in Clean and Green Pakistan campaigns.

UNDP country director to Pakistan, Ignacio Artaza said that there is a dire need to preserve our planet through protecting the environment as the future of our generation is at stake.

The school children also planted saplings on the occasion.

