Govt Paying Special Focus On Health, Education Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Govt paying special focus on health, education sectors

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Literacy Sardar Aon Hameed Dogar on Sunday said the incumbent government was paying special focus on health and education sectors.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led government taking practical steps through bringing ahead people deprived in past.

Dogar expressed these views while addressing Insaf Health cards distribution ceremony at various Union Councils of PP-276.

He said the Insaf Health cards would be given to all the deserving families .

Aon said Prime Minister Imran Khan has selected  Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab from this area that showed his (Imran Khan's) love with this belt.

He added that son of this soil could understand issues of this region in a better way and could work for ending sense of deprivation from areas remained ignored in past regimes.

Later, he distributed health cards among the deserving families, under Prime Minister's Health Sahulat program.

