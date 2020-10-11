UrduPoint.com
Govt Paying Special Focus On Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:20 PM

Govt paying special focus on health sector

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that the incumbent Government was paying special focus on health sector.

He said "The Government is striving to extend maximum health facilities to patients at the public hospitals." DC expressed these views while talking to media persons during surprise visit to rural health centre Sanawan on Sunday.

He also inspected different wards and checked cleanliness and also reviewed health facilities to patients.

He expressed satisfaction over presence of all hospital staff and health facilities there.

Amjad said that the under construction emergency and maternity wards would be completed within the next two months.

He said that the power transformer of the hospital would be installed soon as he talked to Mepco officials to resolve the electricity issue.

APP /shn-sak

