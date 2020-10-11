Govt paying special focus on health sector: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that provincial government paying special focus on health sector in order to provide best medical facilities to masses.

During a surprise visit of Rural Health Centre Sanawan here on Sunday, deputy commissioner said that provision of best medical facility to masses was top priority of the incumbent government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He expressed satisfaction on health facilities at the rural health centre and urged staff to bring more improvement in performance.

Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that all types of medicines were available at the rural health centre and facility of X-Ray was also being provided to people. He said that under construction emergency ward and gynae ward would be completed in next two months. He said that he himself has asked Multan Electric Power Company (mepco) to install separate transformer of the hospital to resolve electricity related issues of the health center.