Govt paying special focus on infrastructure improvement

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshaad Ahmed Saturday said the provincial government was paying special focus to infrastructure development in South Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting to review ongoing development projects here, the commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was monitoring all development projects of South Punjab by himself. He directed the officers concerned to ensure good quality material in the projects otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

He directed officers to complete tendering process of other development schemes in order to complete all projects within the given time to facilitate masses.

He asked officers to hand over completed projects to the concerned departments. He directed all deputy commissioners of the region to inspect development projects in their respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.