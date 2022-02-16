(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said on Wednesday that special focus was being paid on tree-plantation to implement Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan vision in true spirit

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam, said on Wednesday that special focus was being paid on tree-plantation to implement Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan vision in true spirit.

The SAPM expressed these views while talking to media persons after planting sapling at Fort Qasim Bagh in connection with PM's Clean and Green drive.

He said Multan was a beautiful city and added that work was underway to make it clean and green.

He said four urban Miyawaki forests were being established to improve greenery in city of Saints and added that the Federal government was providing funds for it as it was part of PM's billion tree tsunami.

Amin Aslam said that he has inaugurated two urban Miyawaki forests while work on rest of the forests was also underway.

He said various steps were being taken for betterment of the city and hoped that Multan would be a tourist hub of South Punjab in future.

SAMP said that he would also pay visit to Taunsa tomorrow to develop a blind dolphin nature reserve there to attract the tourists.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said work was underway at green initiatives to make the city clean and green as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said international standards Nishtar-II hospital was also being built in the city to provide better healthcare facilities to common people like Health card facility.

On this occasion, Chairman PHA Ijaz Hussain Janjua was also present.

Earlier, SAPM planted a sapling and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.