UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Paying Special Focus On Uplift Of Agriculture Sector: Fakhar Imam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 10:50 PM

Govt paying special focus on uplift of agriculture sector: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister For National food, Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that country's agri production could be enhanced by paying special focus on agriculture.

He said that the incumbent government is devising various policies for uplift of the agriculture and steps were being taken to put it on modern ways.

Syed Fakhar Imam expressed these views while talking to notables of the area during visit to Kabirwala.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan has special interest in uplift of the Agriculture and he is well aware about the issues faced by the growers.

The Prime Minister had given orders to fix the wheat price Rs 1800 per mound for welfare and prosperity of the growers so that the growers could get reward of their hard work.

'Country's progress lies in progress of agriculture' ,said Federal Minister.

He said that the Covid 19 pandamic had affected the economy across the world including Pakistan and we will have to play role together for uplift of the country.

The growers gave warm welcome and thanked Fakhar Imam over fixing wheat price Rs 1800 per mound.

Federal minister participated in wedding ceremonies at his constituency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Agriculture Marriage Visit Progress Agri Price Kabirwala Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Poetry a foundation of UAE’s heritage: Major Gen ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Sports Council, international cycling federa ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

2 hours ago

MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Op ..

2 hours ago

SPL, Sharjah Airport Authority launch e-book netwo ..

3 hours ago

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.