Govt paying special focus on uplift of agriculture sector: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister For National food, Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that country's agri production could be enhanced by paying special focus on agriculture.

He said that the incumbent government is devising various policies for uplift of the agriculture and steps were being taken to put it on modern ways.

Syed Fakhar Imam expressed these views while talking to notables of the area during visit to Kabirwala.

He said that Prime Minister Imran khan has special interest in uplift of the Agriculture and he is well aware about the issues faced by the growers.

The Prime Minister had given orders to fix the wheat price Rs 1800 per mound for welfare and prosperity of the growers so that the growers could get reward of their hard work.

'Country's progress lies in progress of agriculture' ,said Federal Minister.

He said that the Covid 19 pandamic had affected the economy across the world including Pakistan and we will have to play role together for uplift of the country.

The growers gave warm welcome and thanked Fakhar Imam over fixing wheat price Rs 1800 per mound.

Federal minister participated in wedding ceremonies at his constituency.