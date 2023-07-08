Govt paying special focus on uplifting South Punjab: Riaz Mazari

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Riaz Mehmood Mazari said that the incumbent government initiated different mega project in deprived areas of South Punjab to provide relief to masses and to uplift the areas.

While inaugurating the Sui Gas supply at Ward No-1 to 4 of Tehsil Rojhan along with Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari on Saturday, he said that Rojhan was the last Tehsil of Punjab situated at boarder of Balochistan and Sindh.

He said that the area had always been neglected in the past but the incumbent government paying special focus to uplift the deprived areas and to provide relief to masses.

He said that Sui Gas Supply was one of the major demands of the local people and now the facility has been provided to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said that public friendly democratic government was making arrangements at grass root level for development and progress of the deprived area. He said that Tehsil Rojhan would be given facilities as equal to other areas of the province.

He assured people that he would continue raising voice for welfare of the people at every stage.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Mansoor Ahmed Baloch, Former Advisor to Prime Minister Sardar Farhat Aziz Mazari and a large number of local people were also present on the occasion.