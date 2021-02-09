UrduPoint.com
Govt Pays Rs 205 Bln To KPK Under Net Hydel Profit Head

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The government has paid Rs 205 billion out of total Rs 248 billion to Khyber-Pakhtunkwa under head of net hydel profit.

Sources told APP here Tuesday that an amount of Rs 43 billion was still pending which would be cleared shortly.

They said WAPDA was regularly paying net hydel profit to KPK. Net hydel profit was paid to the province on time, they added.

Regarding royalty, they said it was paid to the respective provincial government and it was a provincial subject and discretion.

Around 60 per cent areas of Warsak dam was located in Mohmand and 40 per cent in Khyber erstwhile FATA agencies, they said.

Regarding country's water storage capacity, they said that that the total water storage capacity was 15.7 Million Acre Feet (MAF) in 1976 which had been depleted to 13.6 MAF due to sedimentation in dams.

Around 70 per cent water came in the rivers during months of June, July and August every year but major chunk of water was going waste due in-sufficient water storage in the country, they said.

They said around 29 MAF went downwards Kotri unutilized every year.

However, they said construction of Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams would help enhance water storage capacity in the country.

