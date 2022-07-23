Govt, people of Pakistan condole loss of lives in Iran: FO

The Government and people of Pakistan Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Iran on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of floods in the southern Fars province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Government and people of Pakistan Saturday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Iran on the loss of precious lives and material damage as a result of floods in the southern Fars province.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families, and we wish speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this natural disaster. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Iran at this moment of grief."