Govt, people to carry forward CPEC for prosperity of region: FO Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr Muhammad Faisal on Sunday said people of Pakistan and the government would carry forward the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects for prosperity of the region.

The CPEC was a colossal engine for generating employment, alleviation of poverty and betterment of economy, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

In reply to a question about reservations of the United States over the project, he said Pakistan would never become the part of economic wars of two global powers. He said the entire nation would contribute in the development process of CPEC.

"We will not move back regarding CPEC at any cost," Dr Muhammad Faisal stated.

To another question about South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), he said India was the main hurdle in conducting the summit.

He said without the cooperation and interest of the neighboring country, the objectives of the organization could not be achieved.

Nearly 1.6 billion people were living in the South Asian region, he said, adding most of the masses were facing poverty.

He was of the view that India should take interest for vitalizing the SAARC summit so that issues of the region could be addressed in a proper manner.