Govt, people to continue moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: MNA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad has said that the government and the people of Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till they get their legitimate right to self-determination.

Talking to APP, he said that the Kashmir issue was not just a territorial dispute, but a question of people's right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said that India was committing atrocities and barbarism against innocent people of Kashmir.

He said that India's illegal action of August 5, 2019 had further strengthened the bonds between the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir at all international forums. He said that the international community must realise its obligations and come forward for exerting pressure on India to end human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris and for implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.