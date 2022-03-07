UrduPoint.com

Govt Performance Appreciated On Achieving Target Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Govt performance appreciated on achieving target of COVID-19 vaccine

Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala has appreciated the performance of the government of Pakistan on fully vaccinating over 100 million individuals against Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala has appreciated the performance of the government of Pakistan on fully vaccinating over 100 million individuals against Covid-19.

In a tweet, he said that this achievement is a testament to government's relentless efforts and perseverance for vaccine administration. He lauded the efforts of the Federal government of Pakistan in controlling the cases of COVID-19 across the country.

He said that Pakistan has shown an effective response in fighting against COVID-19 as a good number of the Pakistani population has been vaccinated. He said that Pakistan has developed an efficient vaccination system and it has always ensured the availability of the vaccine in stock.

Appreciating the efforts of Pakistan against COVID-19, Dr Mahipala said, "I was surprised to see vaccination centres available in the smallest villages, and it is great to see Pakistan carrying out screening tests.

A huge number of coronavirus tests have been done so far, which is a great achievement." Discussing the Omicron variant, Mahipala said that even though it's just the flu, people should still be cautious.

He said that Pakistan has faced fewer hospitalizations during the fourth wave of the pandemic as the country is making the vaccine accessible to everyone.

"Pakistan is one of the countries to carry out genomic sequencing, while it has set up 100 testing labs within the duration of three months," said Mahipala, adding that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and the Ministry of National Health Services have shown great response.

He said that a sufficient number of vaccines have been administered to the citizens partially and completely across the country. He added the donor agencies and the media have played a strong part in fighting against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Media Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WOWPK gives annual awards in 12 categories

WOWPK gives annual awards in 12 categories

37 seconds ago
 President, PM condole sad demise of Rafiq Tarar

President, PM condole sad demise of Rafiq Tarar

39 seconds ago
 KMC displayed code of conduct for protection of wo ..

KMC displayed code of conduct for protection of women at KMC offices

41 seconds ago
 Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stress ..

Prime Minister speaks with EU Council head; stresses need for ceasefire in Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' beg ..

'Kamyab Jawan Wrestling, Weightlifting Trials' begins in University of Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago
 OSU thanks SAROSHIANS for gracing ''ANNUAL REUNION ..

OSU thanks SAROSHIANS for gracing ''ANNUAL REUNION-2022'' Congregation Their La ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>