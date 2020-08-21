Govt performance remains impressive in two years: Umar Jamali

Balochistan Minister for Transport and Inter-Provincial Coordination Mir Umar Khan Jamali Friday said that the two-year performance of the government had remained very impressive and the development process in Balochistan was accelerated for the welfare of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Transport and Inter-Provincial Coordination Mir Umar Khan Jamali Friday said that the two-year performance of the government had remained very impressive and the development process in Balochistan was accelerated for the welfare of the people.

The government was utilizing all possible resources to improve the living standards of the people by removing backwardness from the province, he said, adding that credit for other development mega projects including complete rehabilitation of Dera Allah-yar and Usta Muhammad road went to the present government that was ignored in the past regime.

Umar Khan Jamali expressed these views while talking to media persons after holding a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Hafiz Muhammad Qasim Kakar.

He said that the Balochistan government was effectively resolving the problems of the people on priority basis and ensuring timely provision of funds for development works.

The health, education, agriculture, and irrigation departments were being specially focused for interest the province, he added.

"The chief minister Balochistan is formulating growth schemes to bring equal development in respective areas of the province for prosperity," adding that for the first time, mega projects had been launched in all districts which completion would bring prosperity in the province.

He said that roads were being laid in urban and rural areas which would benefit more local farmers as these infrastructures could make it easier for them to access the to market.

Umar Khan Jamali said work of 400 pending schemes was started by the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan which was positive measures for the province.

He said that the government had taken the best measures to defeat the coronavirus to protect the people from this deadly disease.