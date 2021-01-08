Govt performance silenced opponents : Parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians have said that the government is committed to the development and prosperity of the country and performance have silenced opponents. Talking to APP, PTI MNA Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandla said that his party was resolving the issues according the aspirations of the people of the country. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a new era has begun in the country which is bringing prosperity for the people.

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf MNA from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik said that the government brought public interest programs and life of common man is changed by PTI government.

He said government has ushered in a new era by launching mega projects in remote areas. He said the time is not far when Pakistan will stand in the ranks of developed countries.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is become the voice of Kashmiris and expressing the sentiments of the nation. Replying to a question, Farooq Azam Malik said his party government welcomes the positive suggestions the opposition adding that all parties should support the government for the progress of the country.