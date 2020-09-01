Govt performance silenced opponents: Parliamentarians

Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians have said that the government was committed to the development and prosperity of the country and two years of performance have silenced the opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentarians have said that the government was committed to the development and prosperity of the country and two years of performance have silenced the opponents.

Talking to APP, PTI MNA Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandla said that his party was resolving the issues according the aspirations of the people of the country.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan a new era has begun in the country which was bringing prosperity for the people.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Farooq Azam Malik said that the government brought public interest programmes and life of common man was changed in two years by PTI government.

He said government has ushered a new era by launching mega projects in remote areas. He said the time was not far when Pakistan would stand in the ranks of developed countries.

Replying to a question, Farooq Azam Malik said his government always welcomed the positive suggestions of the opposition adding that all parties should support the government for the progress of the country.