Govt persuing farmer friendly policies: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the incumbent government is persuing farmer friendly policies.

According to official sources here on Thursday, he said this during his visit to Deputy Commissioner Office Gujranwala. He hoped that set wheat targets for current year would be achieved easily.

The minister said that wheat procurement process was underway in a transparent manner across the province.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf briefed the minister regarding wheat procurementdrive. He said that all preventive measures had been ensured at wheat purchase centres against COVID-19.

He further said gunny bags distribution process in progress in a most transparent manner.