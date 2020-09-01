UrduPoint.com
Govt, Philanthropist Joining Hands To Serve People: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:56 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Dholanwal dispensary with former Punjab governor Mian Azhar here on Tuesday and said that philanthropists were joining hands with the government for servicing people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the Dholanwal dispensary with former Punjab governor Mian Azhar here on Tuesday and said that philanthropists were joining hands with the government for servicing people.

The former governor provided support for refurbishing the dispensary, and provision of X-Ray and Ultrasound Machines, Labour Room and Emergency Room equipment, and medicines. The health minister appreciated the contribution of Mian Azhar to the dispensary.

The minister said, "It is a pleasure to see to refurbishing of the dispensary building.

" She said that with the functioning of the dispensary, around 250,000 people could avail free healthcare services in the area.

The health minister said that the latest machinery had been set up at the dispensary"We are striving to facilitate people in the health service delivery," she said and directed the District Health Authority for more improvement in the dispensary.

Notables of the area Awais Bhatti, Mian Omer Iqbal, Adil Bhatti, Mehr Saalim Aslam, Mohammad Bial and officials of the District Health Authority were also present.

