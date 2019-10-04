Govt plan to rehabilitate the cottage industry: Aslam Iqbal

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said the Punjab government had planned a phase-wise programme for rehabilitation of cottage industry in the province

He added that financial assistance would be provided for the strengthening of the cottage industry.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here on Friday in which strategy was reviewed to help revive small and medium-size industries in the province.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would soon inaugurate the cottage industry revival programme. Under this programme, loans up to 300,000 rupees would be provided on soft terms to industrialists for the rehabilitation of cottage industry and priority would be given to women entrepreneurs, he added.

He said that the cottage industry would be fully promoted by the government as livelihood of thousands of families was linked with it. He said that developed countries had attained a goal of prosperity with the promotion of small industry.

The minister said that the PTI government would also achieve the goal of prosperity with the promotion of small and medium-size industry.

The secretary industries and senior PSIC officials attended the meeting.