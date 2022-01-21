Govt planning for sustainable development of tribal districts: CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working under short term and long term planning for sustainable development of all tribal districts including Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the incumbent government as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working under short term and long term planning for sustainable development of all tribal districts including Orakzai.

He was talking to a delegation of PTI workers from district Orakzai here in the Chief Minister's House the other day, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

The delegation headed by Member of Provincial Assembly Ghazan Jamal discussed various matters related to the preparations for the second phase of upcoming local body elections.

The delegates thanked the provincial government especially the Chief Minister for record development works in District Orakzai and invited the Chief Minister to visit to the district.

The chief minister said that the redressal of decades old deprivations of the tribal people and bringing visible change in their lives was the top priority of the government.

He said that the initiatives taken by the government in merged areas resulted in significant improvement and people of the area would benefit from the outcomes of these initiatives very soon further adding that the provincial government was also taking steps to provide employment opportunities to local people by exploring the tourism potentials of tribal districts.

The chief minister accepted the invitation and said that he would soon pay a detailed visit to district orakzai where he would meet with elders and consult them in order to resolve the public issues on a sustainable basis.

The chief minister said that the newly appointed provincial president of PTI would visit all the districts of the province and hold consultative meetings with workers to reorganise the party at grass root level.

The chief minister made it clear that in the second phase of elections, party tickets would be awarded in consultation with party workers purely on merit and competency, adding that the mistakes made in the first phase of local body elections would not be repeated.

He urged the workers to fully support the party's candidates in upcoming local body elections and set aside their personal likes and dislikes and move on collectively to achieve the goal.

Mahmood Khan appreciated the unity and consensus among the party workers in district Orakzai and hoped that they would show the same spirit and unity in future.