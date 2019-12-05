Govt planning legislation for stringent laws to curb synthetic drugs: Shehryar Afridi

Minister of state for Sates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that the government is planning legislation to ensure stringent laws to curbing synthetic drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of state for Sates and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that the government is planning legislation to ensure stringent laws to curbing synthetic drugs

Addressing the participants of a seminar held on drugs' abuse and behavioural change here at Riphah University.

The Minister said that the past rulers never realised and delivered their responsibility of catering to the needs of youth and drugs' affected people were treated as non-humans. "When I took over the charge as Minister Narcotics Control, there was nothing to build a campaign on curbing the narcotics. Human beings were not a priority. I decided to bring in a total turnaround in the ministry. There were only 2,900 officials in Anti Narcotics Force tasked to cleanse entire country of menace of drugs," he said.

The minister said that there are only 29 ANF police stations to cater to the needs across country. "Despite this, the ANF has highest number of seizures and highest prosecution rate. I decided to replicate in Pakistan the best practices globally". Afridi said despite being next door neighbour of Afghanistan which produces 85 percent of worlds drugs, Pakistan has been enjoying Poppy-Free country status since year 2001. The minister said the state has to take strict and ruthless measures to bring drug barons to book. "Drug dealers are more dangerous for society than terrorists. We are suggesting capital punishment for the mafia involved in drugs business. We have decided to shift from injectable to oral medicine. Moreover, we are also planning to develop drugs rehabilitation centres in each and every government hospitals", he concluded.