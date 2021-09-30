UrduPoint.com

Govt Planning Legislation To Ensure Riba-free Economy: AGP

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Thursday said that the government was planning to introduce legislation to ensure Riba-free economy in the country

The AGP made these remarks while appearing before a three-member Federal Shariat Court (FSC) bench headed Chief Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai which heard a number of constitutional petitions filed against Riba-based banking system.

During the proceedings of the case, the attorney general challenged the court's jurisdiction.

He said that the court should first hear arguments regarding its jurisdiction. There would be no need to hear arguments on merit after the finalizing the court's jurisdiction to hear the case, he added.

He said that Parliament and the government were working hard to resolve this issue.

Jamaat-e-Islami lawyer Prof. Ibrahim raised objection over the Attorney General's arguments and said that the former Attorney General had in the past accepted the court's jurisdiction to hear the case.

He said that the government did not take any action over the matter despite passing 19 years. It was the responsibility of the government to ensure Riba-free economy.

The Attorney General pleaded the court to grant time for submission of arguments.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned hearing of the case till November 17.

