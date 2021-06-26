Govt planning sports grounds at UC level all over Pakistan: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government was planning to develop sports grounds at Union Council level all over the country.

The prime minister shared on Twitter that a cricket ground was being prepared for the youngsters of Bani Gala, under his vision to promote sports activities for the youth.

"Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan," said the prime minister who himself enjoyed the global fame as an international cricketer and had captained the Pakistan team which won the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

In the images shared by him on his Twitter handle, the prime minister is also seen inspecting the development work on the ground being developed in the said locality.