Govt Planning To Ban Prize Bonds In Pakistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 4 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:57 PM

Govt planning to ban prize bonds in Pakistan

Shabbar Zaidi said that prize bonds will soon be banned in Pakistan and the work is underway in this regard.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has hinted towards the suspension of prize bonds in the country.

According to a report published in a local newspaper, Shabbar Zaidi said that prize bonds will soon be banned in Pakistan and the work is underway in this regard.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, the FBR chairman said the government had presented a best budget in prevailing economic conditions.

Talking to media outside the parliament house, he made it clear that there was no new tax on those who were in tax net already while taxes would be on only those who were out of tax net.

Shabbar Zaidi said this was not a simple budget as this was prepared on long-term planning.

He expressed the hope that the government would achieve the target fixed to collect the tax. He said the opposition parties were wrongly saying that the government has imposed indirect taxes on people.

He said the government has pointed those areas where there were issues regarding paying of taxes besides problems in system. He said that efforts were being made to make everyone tax filer.

Earlier, there were reports that he Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will launch Rs 1 lac prize bonds in Pakistan.

According to reports, the investors get a profit of 12.5 per cent per annum on the new bonds.

Reports further said that the government is planning to register the prize bonds against the investors in order to document the economy, which remains largely un-documented.

As of now, at least Rs 6 billion have been invested in bonds worth Rs 40,000.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had earlier announced to discontinue the issuance of Rs 40,000 prize bonds from February 15.

