Govt Planning To Construct 2400 Kms Long Roads In Punjab: Bilal Afzal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Bilal Afzal on Wednesday visited Rawalpindi and reviewed several under-construction projects

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and Murree Hasan Waqar Cheema briefed the minister about different projects.

Bilal Afzal on the occasion said that the government was planning to construct 2400 kms long roads in Punjab.

In the new Annual Development Program, priority should be given to incomplete schemes, he said adding, funds had been released for the construction of Kohala Road and the industry located on it would benefit greatly.

The construction of Kahuta Road should be completed within shortest possible time frame and better traffic flow should be ensured during the construction period, the minister said.

He also directed the authorities concerned to remove obstacles in the construction of Ring Road Rawalpindi besides addressing the concerns of Chamber of Commerce regarding DC property tax.

All-out efforts should be made to control wheat smuggling and checking black marketing of the commodity, he said adding, Punjab government had taken solid steps to ensure good governance and exemplary steps were also taken for public service delivery particularly during last three months.

Online E-registration had eliminated irregularities, Hasan Waqar said.

Due to best arrangements made by the administration, no untoward incident took place in Murree this year on Eid-ul-Fitr, the DC informed.

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, one Basic Health Unit was being improved every week, he said.

The citizens were getting relief in many areas from the government initiatives, Hasan Waqar informed.

Earlier, the minister also inspected the under-construction Kahuta, Lehtrar and Krore Roads. He was also briefed by the officers of the Highways Department.

