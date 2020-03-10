UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Planning To Digitilize Radio Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Govt planning to digitilize Radio Pakistan

Government is pondering to digitilize Radio Pakistan transmission for which two new transmitters would be installed at Peshawar, DI Khan soon

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Government is pondering to digitilize Radio Pakistan transmission for which two new transmitters would be installed at Peshawar, DI Khan soon.

Director news & Current Affairs Radio Pakistan Abdul Hadi expressed these views during a visit to Radio Pakistan Multan here on Tuesday.

He informed a digital radio transmitter of 400 kilowatt (kw) will be installed at Peshawar whereas another of 100 kw at Dera Ismail Khan in this connection.

He informed that the application of raising would has been improved which resulted in making the status of it stronger.

Radio transmission could be heard at social media too, Director News & Current affairs said and added that Radio website was being followed by 2.5 million listeners across the world.

Later, he planted a sapling at Radio Pakistan Multan along with Station Director Kausar Samreen.

