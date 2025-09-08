Govt planning to provide health facilities in remote areas of Balochistan: CM

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the incumbent provincial government is planning to provide basic health facilities even in remote areas of Balochistan so that no citizen is deprived of treatment facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday said that the incumbent provincial government is planning to provide basic health facilities even in remote areas of Balochistan so that no citizen is deprived of treatment facilities.

He expressed these view while visiting the Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti Hospital in Bekar in collaboration with Indus Hospital and took a detailed review of the medical facilities available there.

On this occasion, he inspected various departments, wards and pharmacy of the hospital, while the hospital administration informed him about the health facilities provided to the patients.

The Chief Minister Balochistan said that Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, which covers 43 percent of the country in terms of area.

Providing basic facilities including health to a scattered population spread over a vast area and living in remote areas is a difficult and big challenge,

However, the provincial government is accepting this challenge and is committed to providing quality medical facilities to the people at the local level, he said.

He said that by equipping basic health centers with modern facilities, not only could treatment facilities be provided to a large number of people, but also the burden on tertiary care hospitals would be reduced and the quality of specialized treatment to be further improved.

The Chief Minister said that this step would not only provide quality treatment facilities within the province but could also save the people from the difficulties and heavy expenses being faced by them for treatment outside the province.

He noted that the Balochistan government is bringing reforms on modern lines to improve the public health system and public-private partnership is also being promoted to improve quality.

In this regard, the support of Indus Hospital is commendable, through which significant positive results are being achieved, he maintained.

The inclusion of Indus Hospital in Mir Ghulam Qadir Bugti Hospital has provided modern medical facilities to the public, which is a practical manifestation of the government's vision, he maintained.