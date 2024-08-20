Open Menu

Govt Planning To Set Up New Power Plants To Address Power Load Shedding: Leghari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Tuesday said that the government is planning to establish new power plants to address the issue of power load-shedding in the country.

Addressing at the National Youth Convention here, the minister said that despite expensive power generation, electricity is being provided to the consumers at subsidized rates.

Awais Leghari said that due to the high cost of electricity, industries were shutting down but the government is now providing electricity to the industries at lower rates, bearing the additional costs.

He suggested that two hours of load shedding could result in significant savings upto Rs 50 billion.

The ministers said that earlier, the cost of electricity for the consumers was Rs 10 per unit, but it has increased due to the rise in the Dollar's value. The current average electricity cost stood at Rs 44 per unit, he added.

“Within a month or two Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will give a good news to the public and industries,” he said. “Everyone will be benefited from it”.

The minister said the task force has been constituted, in which the agencies’ people have also been included.

