Govt planning to spend Rs10.69bln in education projects in erstwhile Fata

The government has completed planning to spend about Rs10.69 billion in education related projects and provision of scholarships to talented and poor students of erstwhile Fata in current fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The government has completed planning to spend about Rs10.69 billion in education related projects and provision of scholarships to talented and poor students of erstwhile Fata in current fiscal year.

Following the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the government has accelerated efforts for promotion of education in tribal districts and timely completion of mega development projects besides emphasizing on rebuilding and restoration of damaged schools infrastructure, along with provision of free books and establishment of more schools to increase literacy levels viz a viz scholarship to poor and talented tribal students.

Official sources told APP promotion of education in erstwhile Fata was the top most priority of the government for which planning to spend about Rs10.69 billion on developmental projects, recruitment of teachers and provision of scholarship to poor and talented students at Primary, secondary and higher education level in current fiscal year were completed.

The students of elementary and secondary schools would get Rs2.54billion and higher education students Rs750million scholarship that would enable them to continue their studies without facing financial constraints.

Similarly, Rs4.25billion would be spent to fulfill teachers' shortage and other related services like provision of furniture and missing facilities.

To promote higher education, the government would construct four new colleges in Orakzai and South Waziristan including two girls colleges for which Rs250millio would be spent.

Likewise, Rs260m would be spent on feasibility studies for establishment of new educational institutions under which recommendations for new cadet college in North Waziristan and a full fledged university.

The Government would establish an Educational City in South Waziristan where modern educational institutes would be established to provide quality education services to tribal students.

The Government also prepared different development projects costing Rs1.81billion for promotion of higher education in erstwhile Fata.

The government has prepared a comprehensive plan of action to transform 21 higher secondary schools in erstwhile FATA into 'Schools of Excellence' with all modern facilities to tribal people at their doorsteps.

Under 'Standardization of Higher Secondary Schools' project of the Federal Government, these 21 higher secondary schools would provide modern educational facilities to tribal students on the lines of Quick Impact Program.

The students would be educated on modern lines through the means of IT gadgets and tools and will have access to up-to-date laboratories with experienced staff and equipment.

Under the programme, work on reconstruction and rehabilitation of 576 damaged educational institutions including primary, high and higher secondary's schools is under process by Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Unit (PRU), which would soon be completed.

Moreover, Free Text Books are being provided to tribal students of KG (preschool) to 10th Class costing Rs240million annually, adding this facility would financially help thousands of poor students to continue their studies free, fresh and beautiful course books.

Moreover, services of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) were extended to educational institutes of the region, in order to deal with teacher's absenteeism. To bring more children to school, the government also launched educational intensive enrolment campaigns.

In addition to it, 255 teaching staff of various categories was promoted to the positions of Subject Specialist Teacher (SST BS-16). The government is also planning to offer scholarship prospects to talented students of the tribal areas to continue with their higher education.