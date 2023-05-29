Govt plans 250 sports stadiums across country

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that government under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken practical steps for the effective sports infrastructure as 250 state of the art sports stadiums would be constructed across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that government under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken practical steps for the effective sports infrastructure as 250 state of the art sports stadiums would be constructed across the country.

In an exclusive Talk with Radio Pakistan minister said that government would lay a network of sports grounds across the country as sports gave the youth a healthy life and mental strength to fight the challenges in life.

The creation of a state-of-the-art stadium would help the growth of sports in the country, he added.

He also lauded the efforts of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his efforts of promotion of cricket in thecountry.