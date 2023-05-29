UrduPoint.com

Govt Plans 250 Sports Stadiums Across Country

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Govt plans 250 sports stadiums across country

Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that government under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken practical steps for the effective sports infrastructure as 250 state of the art sports stadiums would be constructed across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):Planning and Development Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that government under the vision of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken practical steps for the effective sports infrastructure as 250 state of the art sports stadiums would be constructed across the country.

In an exclusive Talk with Radio Pakistan minister said that government would lay a network of sports grounds across the country as sports gave the youth a healthy life and mental strength to fight the challenges in life.

The creation of a state-of-the-art stadium would help the growth of sports in the country, he added.

He also lauded the efforts of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his efforts of promotion of cricket in thecountry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sports Ahsan Iqbal Government

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US dollar

7 minutes ago
 FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status ..

FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector

12 minutes ago
 SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial ..

SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial contracts'

12 minutes ago
 Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

49 minutes ago
 Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal ..

Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes B ..

Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes Blasters by 78 runs

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.