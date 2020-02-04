UrduPoint.com
Govt Plans Action Against Fake Cosmetics Business: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:09 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the government had decided to take action against those involved in the business of fake cosmetics and the Punjab cabinet also gave approval to The Punjab Drug & Cosmetics Amendment Act, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that the government had decided to take action against those involved in the business of fake cosmetics and the Punjab cabinet also gave approval to The Punjab Drug & Cosmetics Amendment Act, 2019.

In a media statement, he said that no action was taken against the elements involved in fake and substandard cosmetics in the past. The past governments continuously ignored the sale of counterfeit makeup items. People were fleeced, he said and added that there was no room for such elements in the new Pakistan.

The CM said such elements were playing havoc with the health of people.

The cabinet approved the Act to ensure production of cosmetics according to international standards, he added.

The cosmetics items would not cause diseases and availability of original brands would be ensured. The sale of substandard or spurious items would not be allowed, he added.

He said that the purpose of licensing of cosmetics sale points was to ensure provision of genuine products through a credible supply chain. Quality cosmetics would be produced by ensuring good manufacturing and it is also imperative that awareness was created among the public about safety of cosmetics use, he added.

