Govt plans ample Job opportunities through E-Commerce in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that ample job opportunities would be provided to jobless youth in Balochistan by training them in e-commerce.

However, she deplored that due to the lack of basic awareness and training opportunities of e-commerce in Balochistan, the majority of people were not familiar with e-commerce.

While talking to podcasters and freelancers, she said that e-commerce worth 30 trillion Dollars was done across the world while 4 billion Dollar in Pakistan last year.

"Government has increased the e-commerce transaction limit from $ 5000 to $ 25000 per month," she said, adding that due to this initiative, foreign exchange in this sector has increased from $214 million to $396 million.

Underlining the need for imparting training to people in Balochistan, she said "There is innovation in the e-commerce sector, through which exports have been made easier.

" Dr. Rubaba noted "Currently there are about one million freelancers in the country, but they are not registered anywhere, however, the Ministry of Information Technology has recently started the process of their registration." "Setting up IT Park in Balochistan will usher in a new era of IT technology in the province," she hoped.

Parliamentary Secretary Science and Technology said that e-commerce policy was made in Pakistan in October 2019 under which e-commerce is recognized as a registered trade.

"Our effort will be to bring the jobless people of Balochistan forward in e-commerce and make effective measures to increase the income of the people through alternative means of trade in the province," she maintained.