Govt Plans Crop Zoning To Optimize Water Usage, Senate Informed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 06:57 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research on Tuesday informed the senate that the government is considering to create zones for different crops for better water management.
Responding to a question during a question hour session in the senate the minister said that the government is taking different measures for the minimum utilization of water for different crops keeping in view the water shortages. He said the crop of sugarcane consumes much water therefore it should not be cultivated in burden however the government has not issued any circular for the stoppage of sugarcane cultivation in specific areas.
He said that the crop of sugarcane is in surplus therefore no one should panic about scarcity of sugar. He said that the agriculture sector in Pakistan is actively engaged in various projects aimed at enhancing water conservation and efficiency in water usage.
He said that the “National Water Policy 2018” and “National Climate Change Policy 2021” advocate for the promotion of less water-intensive varieties of major crops as part of efforts to conserve water. However, he said that these initiatives and policy documents do not address the potential strategy of transitioning from water-intensive crops to those requiring less water.
