Govt Plans Distributing 5,000 Tractors Under 'Kamyab Kissan'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The government has planned to distribute as many as 5,000 tractors among the youth under Kamyab Kissan Programme to boost the agriculture sector in the country.

"So far, over 25 tractors have been distributed among the youth, who are qualified to get loan for livestock sector under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme," a senior official told APP on Tuesday.

The 'Kamyab Kissan' project was recently launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to extend all possible technical and financial assistance to farmers under the banner of Kamayab Jawan Programme.

