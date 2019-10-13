Govt plans eight projects to strengthen health sector in erstwhile Fata

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has planned eight gigantic projects worth Rs10,109 million aimed at to strengthen health sector during fiscal year 2019-20 in erstwhile Fata.

Under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has proposed Rs2147million for protection of mothers and infants lives in merged areas, officials sources told APP on Sunday.

The government has proposed Rs325 million for revamping of 85 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and provision of rapid diagnostic tests besides strengthening of remaining BHUs in all seven tribal districts.

Under Prime Minister's Quick Impact Programme, he said 68 comprehensive health units would be established to provide best medical facilities to patients in erstwhile FATA.

These health units would have the latest facilities of specialists' medical and surgical male and lady doctors, gynecologists, paramedics and ambulance service.

Rural Ambulance Service (RAS) are being equipped with 50 additional ambulances for speedy transportation of expectant mothers from home to Primary healthcare and hospitals.

Each mother would be provided a financial assistance of Rs3000 per case to enable her to continue her treatment during pregnancy, he said, adding around 4500 mothers would be facilitated. He said about Rs359 million would spend in current fiscal year under this key program.

The official said portable ultrasound facilities worth Rs 200million would be extended to all hospitals in merged areas.

Focus would be made on revamping of all nine rural health centers with allocation of Rs150million, conversion of BHUs into Comprehensive Health Units costing Rs480 million, strengthening of mothers- neonatal children health program worth Rs380million and family planning program with Rs 280 million allocation during current financial year.

The government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to revamp secondary hospitals including all seven districts headquarters hospitals (DHQs) and tehsil headquarters hospitals (THQs) in all seven tribal districts and former Frontier Regions with a proposed allocation of Rs4120 million.

Under this project, basic infrastructure in DHQs and THQs would be rehabilitated and strengthened with an estimated cost of Rs450 million besides providing standard medical and non medical equipment to secondary level hospitals with an estimated cost of Rs 900million to facilitate patients in remote and far flung areas in erstwhile Fata.

To provide uninterrupted electricity supply to DHQs, independent Express Lines would be arranged at a cost of Rs180million. Likewise, Rs 180million would be spent on disposal of solid waste.

Trauma, accidents and emergencies at all DHQs are being strengthened with an estimated cost of Rs480million whereas Rs300million for establishment of ICUs, CCUs and NICUs, Rs100 million for provision of biometric system and surveillance cameras would be spent.

The government are giving top focus on provision of quality medicines, vaccines and others life saving medicine supplies to hospitals of erstwhile Fata and has proposed Rs900 million for procurement, warehousing, transportation of medicine and vaccines besides others facilities to equip all hospitals in merged areas with life saving medicines.

The government has planned to equip all hospitals with specialist doctors and other health professionals on which about Rs1345 million would be spent including Rs225 million for hiring of additional 100 consultants doctors, Rs 330 million each for provision of special financial packages for Emergency Medical Officers (EMOs) at secondary hospitals and doctors working in remote far-flung areas besides nurses, lady health visitors, paramedics and medical technology experts.

Approximately Rs450,000 would be provided to selected consultant doctor per month, Rs200,000 per month to each doctor perform duties in far flung hospitals and Rs80,000 per month each to 500 selected nurses and 200 each technologist, lady health visitors and paramedics expert.

To attract Matric passed girls towards nursing profession and paramedics programs, the government has earmarked about Rs130 million to provide annual scholarship to the selected native candidates to join this noble job.

Under this program, 500 nurses and paramedics female would be provided Rs50,000 per month.

The government has decided to introduce tele-diagnostic facilities in North Waziristan and South Waziristan by allocating Rs750 million aimed at to strengthen medical education and tertiary services.

DHQs hospitals in North Waziristan and South Waziristan would be upgraded, and that feasibility studies for establishment of medical colleges in these two districts would be carried out to provide quality medical education to tribal students at their doorsteps.

He said extension of sehat insaf cards, strengthening of Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH), Lady Health Workers (LHW), Expanded Program for Immunization (EPI) and others nutrition programs besides setting up of a network of BHUs have made positive impact on health delivery system in erstwhileFata.

The scope of sehat insaf cards have been extended to tribal districts and over 4,000,000 deserving families including disabled, widows and veterans would be benefited from this landmark initiative of PTI Government.

The official said government had addressed issue of shortage of doctors in public sector hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding strength of doctors, which was only 4000 in 2013 had been increased to record 9000 in 2018, making positive impact in health delivery system.