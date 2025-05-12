Open Menu

Govt Plans Fruit Tree Plantation Initiative Along Highways To Boost Revenue, Fight Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The federal government has announced a new initiative to commercially plant fruit trees along the country’s motorways and highways, aiming to generate revenue, improve environmental resilience, and reduce carbon emissions.

The plan was finalized during a high-level meeting between Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik and Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan on Monday.

Under the program, private investors will lease land for climate-appropriate fruit plantations under a three-year model, ensuring no financial burden on the government.

“This initiative is a win-win for the economy and the environment,” said Dr. Malik. “By engaging the private sector, we can enhance green cover, create economic opportunities, and contribute to Pakistan’s climate goals.

He added that the Ministry of Climate Change would provide technical support, including assistance in securing carbon credits.

To fast-track implementation, a strike team will be formed within 72 hours to develop a detailed action plan, including a framework for measuring carbon reductions.

The meeting was also attended by National Highway Authority Chairman Muhammad Shehryar Sultan and National Highways and Motorway Police Inspector General B.A. Nasir, both of whom pledged full support for the project.

The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable climate action through public-private partnerships.

Further details, including investor incentives and plantation locations, are expected in the coming weeks.

