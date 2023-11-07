Govt plans health sector reforms strategy: Dr Nadeem

The government has started working on its reforms agenda in the health sector to cover essential primary healthcare services and secondary-level hospital care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The government has started working on its reforms agenda in the health sector to cover essential Primary healthcare services and secondary-level hospital care.

"My mission is to ensure massive reforms in the health sector in the short term, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said while addressing a press conference.

He said that without the development of health and education, social development cannot be attained.

He said that it is important that the health system of Pakistan be transformed to strengthen all three dimensions of Universal Health Coverage, maximizing the population covered, increasing the range of services offered, and reducing the cost-sharing.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that 500 Basic Health Units across the country will be upgraded in a short time under an agreement between his Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The agreement was signed by Dr. Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative in Pakistan and Secretary Health Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in the presence of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, he added.

The initiative will strengthen the primary healthcare system across the country in the true sense and ensure quality healthcare at people's doorsteps, he added.

The minister said that this step will effectively address feelings of deprivation in far-flung areas of Pakistan. The initiative will tangibly reduce the burden on hospitals and thus will improve the quality of service delivery across the health system.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that he assumed office in August this year and immediately embarked on a reform agenda aimed at strengthening the healthcare system.

He said said: "My Digital Health Strategy will digitize the entire healthcare system, starting with the Ministry of Health, to enhance planning and decision-making capabilities."

The nationwide rollout of this initiative promises to revolutionize healthcare delivery, he added.

The minister said: "I have introduced fundamental governance reforms, including the establishment of an Accountability Cell, Grievance Cell, Transfer and Posting Cell, Foreign Visits Committee, and Internal Audit mechanisms in the ministry.

He said that promoting self-reliance in medicine and vaccine production through local efforts is a top priority.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that he is actively seeking technology transfer from various countries and international organizations.

He said that the ministry is dedicated to implementing a merit-based and transparent system in the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, enhancing the quality of medical education in collaboration with the World Federation of Medical Education to increase the global recognition of Pakistani medical degrees.

"His efforts aim to enable Pakistani doctors and nurses to easily work abroad and receive advanced training," he added.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that his initiatives have led to a substantial reduction in medicine prices, a successful strategy for uninterrupted medicine supply. A major initiative was the formulation of a comprehensive medicine policy.

He said, "I have also introduced a special app for the Drug Regulatory Authority to address public complaints effectively."

He said that the ministry has launched a National Health Support Program worth $432 million to strengthen the healthcare system, providing immunization, TB nutrition, antenatal care facilities to the masses, HPV vaccines for cervical cancer prevention, and an electronic registration system in immunization centres are other key initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

He said that the introduction of 400 solar-powered immunization centres across the country is a groundbreaking step.

Under his leadership, the computerization of the pharmacy system in hospitals has been initiated, he added.

The long-standing issue of the lack of an MRI machine in PIMS hospital has been resolved, and a clinical audit system and patient exit interviews are being introduced for the first time in the hospitals.

Additionally, he has formulated an effective plan to prevent Hepatitis C, strengthen Border Health Services to prevent cross-border disease spread, and align the National Health Organization with international requirements, he added.

He said that promoting a culture of research in the healthcare sector is another key commitment of the Health Ministry.