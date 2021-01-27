Govt plans multiple projects to make country tourist hub, says Faisal Javed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that government has multiple plans to develop country into world-class tourist hub for revival of tourism industry and project a real side of Pakistan globally.

Talking to a Private news channel , Senator said incumbent government's tourism policy has been implemented in coordination with other provinces, adding, previous major adventure tourism spots would be upgraded and identified more to meet the national and global standards.

Better hotels, transportation, infrastructure, good roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security are vital for attracting tourists, she added.

Faisal explained that due to new tourism policy,thousands of foreign tourists are now visiting Pakistan every year and government was taking further measures to encourage tourism through initiatives like e-visa, development of new tourism sites, promoting of adventure spots, construction of new adventure parks, Swat motorway, five star luxury hotels.

He further added that government was also encouraging private sectors to come up with concrete proposals towards development of curriculum on hospitality services, online training courses as well as its standardization.

He said tourism industry is a promising sector and ever-growing field around the world. Sharing of ideas and experiences always help in producing a better outcome.

Talking about Pakistan's International Snowboarding Championship in Malam Jabba, he hailed that a large number of people from across the country and internationally had participated in the event.

"It is very good to see national and international players participating in the snowboarding championship, which attracted a large number of tourists," said Senator Faisal Javed.

He said that government would facilitate investors for the promotion of tourism in future as well and within year after Coronavirus government would complete its remaining tasks.

Faisal also expressed happiness over the approval of bill against "Littering" to keep our environment clean in aligned with PM Khan's vision of Clean & Green Pakistan.

He appealed that the tourist should avoid littering while traveling to tourist spots as cleanliness is the key to stimulate tourism industry in country.

Senator replying a Query assured that government would soon facilitate local young tourist and offered them sponsorships.