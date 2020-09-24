Govt plans soft loans for returning overseas workers under GIZ sponsored project

The government is planning to offer soft loans to the returning migrant workers under the Deutsche Gesellschaft Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) sponsored project amounting to three million Euros

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ):The government is planning to offer soft loans to the returning migrant workers under the Deutsche Gesellschaft Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) sponsored project amounting to three million Euros.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari told this to German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck during a meeting, held here to discuss implementation on the GIZ sponsored project.

The GIZ has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation for provision of three million Euros financial assistance to Pakistan. The assistance was meant to set up Facilitation and Re-integration Centre (FRC) in major cities for skill development of returning migrant workers.

In a news release, the special assistant said returning migrant workers needed financial aid along with technical assistance in the present circumstances that was why the government had an intention to provide them concessionary loans under the project.

He said the government would make all-out efforts to ensure spending of the GIZ financial assistance in efficient manner to ensure welfare of the workers in the country.

Zulfikar Bukhari informed the envoy that his ministry had appointed focal persons for implementation of the project.

He said he could facilitate the GIZ in developing liaisons with Pakistani banks.

The German ambassador said the GIZ would soon consult with the banks and share final document in that regard.